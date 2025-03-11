Jack White Changes Lyrics to “Corporation” to Diss Elon Musk & Donald Trump

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 11th, 2025 - 6:55 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

At a recent performance, American musician Jack White altered the lyrics of the song “Corporation,” slamming Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Boston.

A clip surfaced where White is heard altering the verses, aiming at Musk’s influence over the United States government according to Consequence. As well as “ the hypocrisy of the two political figures, and their overall sleaziness.”



“I was thinking about taking [sic] government subsidies and starting my own electric car company. Who’s with me?,” White sings before continuing, “I’m thinking about not being elected. Never holding a public office. Never serving one day of military service. But somehow having the authority to control parts of the U.S. Government. Who’s with me?,” White stated.

The crowd was a mixture of applause and cheers, with many applauding White for his will to speak the truth in just a direct way. The moment served as a strong protest tool, with Jack White using his voice for more than just entertainment but as a way to declare action in the face of the most powerful and wealthy

This by far was a strong power statement. White is currently on his “No Name” tour but is definitely showing he is not afraid to say what he thinks about the current political state of the world.

“I’m thinking about not being properly vetted by the Supreme Court or Congress, just doing whatever the hell I want because some fucking bloated asshole orange fucking gorilla who’s [sic] failed at every business he’s ever ran wants me to be his golf cart partner.”





