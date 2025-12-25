Daniel Lopatin’s Score For Marty Supreme Releases

Home News Ajala Fields December 25th, 2025 - 10:11 PM

A24 Music released Daniel Lopatin’s original score for MARTY SUPREME. The score marks Lopatin’s latest collaboration with filmmaker Josh Safdie, extending a long-running creative exchange that has defined some of contemporary cinema’s most electric sonic identities.

The 23-track score draws from neoclassical orchestration, widescreen synth ecstasy and tactile 80s hardware, creating a universe that feels both devotional and deliriously futuristic. The score includes celestial performances from Laraaji and ethereal vocal layers from Weyes Blood, whose contributions amplify the film’s spiritual flicker and emotional volatility.

“The music came from an obsession with rhythm, buoyancy, and motion—compiling hundreds of mallet and bell sounds to mirror Marty’s mercurial, fast, and kinetic nature, which is like a table tennis ball itself,” says composer Daniel Lopatin, “I wanted the score to live between tradition and invention, with neoclassical elements grounding the world around him as he finds it with rules, limits, and pressure. The electronic textures lean into the future he imagines, even as those forces begin to contend with each other.” Listen to the soundtrack below.

The release follows Oneohtrix Point Never’s universally acclaimed album, Tranquilizer, widely praised for its emotional clarity and textural inventiveness. With MARTY SUPREME, he extends that momentum into a cinematic form, shaping a sound world that moves between orchestral drama and digital hallucination with his signature tension: always shifting, never static.

Marty Supreme Track List

The Call Marty’s Dream Endo’s Game The Apple Pure Joy Holocaust Honey The Humbling Motherstone The Scape Tub Falls Fucking Mensch Rockwell Ink Hoff’s Seward Park The Necklace Vampire’s Castle Back to Hoff’s Shootout I Love You, Tokyo The Real Game Endo’s Game (Reprise) Force of Life End Credits (I Still Love You, Tokyo)