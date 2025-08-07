Big Thief Drops New Singles “Grandmother (ft. Laraaji)” And “Los Angeles”

Home News Ajala Fields August 7th, 2025 - 10:39 PM

Big Thief is releasing two new singles, “Grandmother (ft. Laraaji)” and “Los Angeles,” from their sixth studio album, Double Infinity, which is out September 5th via 4AD.

“Grandmother (ft. Laraaji)” is the first song all three members of Big Thief wrote together and explores the themes of generational love and pain. Laraaji features on backing vocals and zither. The song can be listened to below.

“Los Angeles” is a song of revival about past lovers turning into friends. Listen below.

Double Infinity was recorded last winter at the Power Station, New York City. There’s an interesting story of creation for it. For three solid weeks, the trio would ride bicycles on frozen streets between Brooklyn and Manhattan, meeting in Power Station’s warm wood-panelled room. Together with a community of musicians (Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, Mikey Buishas), they would play for nine hours a day, tracking together – simultaneously – improvising arrangements and making collective discoveries. The album was recorded live with minimal overdubs. Double Infinity was produced, engineered and mixed by longtime Big Thief collaborator Dom Monks.

Double Infinity will be released digitally and on cassette, CD, and standard black vinyl. Limited green and ‘Sparkle Universe’ vinyl editions. For pre-order information, head here.

If you want to see Big Thief live, they will be embarking on the first leg of their Somersault Slide 360 Tour in support of Double Infinity in September, with their first US shows in over a year. Tickets are now available here.