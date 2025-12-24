Solid Sound Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Wilco, The Breeders, Billy Bragg & More

Home News Juliet Paiz December 24th, 2025 - 4:31 AM

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts from June 26–28, 2026, once again leaning into what has made it one of the most distinctive festivals in the country. The festival revolves around thoughtful curation, deep musical roots, and a setting that encourages discovery rather than distraction.

At the center, as always, is Wilco, who will perform multiple sets across the weekend. One of the most anticipated moments arrives Friday night with “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key,” a rare and meaningful reunion with Billy Bragg to perform songs from Mermaid Avenue. For longtime fans, it’s a reminder of how those Woody Guthrie collaborations helped shape an entire generation of alternative folk and Americana. Beyond Wilco, the top of the lineup is stacked with artists who have shaped independent music across decades. The Breeders bring their unmistakable blend of melody and abrasion, while Gang of Four’s sharp, politically charged post-punk remains as vital as ever. Billy Bragg also appears in his own right, and Jeff Tweedy will perform solo, offering a more intimate counterpoint to Wilco’s larger sets.

Additionally the lineup includes S.G. Goodman, Rich(ard) Dawson, Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, L’Rain, Hannah Cohen, Sharp Pins, The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis, and Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet and each get room to breathe. They all represent a wide range of songwriting approaches, from experimental jazz and psych to classic folk and indie rock. Lower on the list but no less intentional are artists like Mini-Mekons, Souled American, Autumn Defense, Living Hour, Prewn, Official Claire and RESPIRA, alongside collaborative and experimental projects that reward curious listeners.

Solid Sound also extends far beyond music. John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret returns with Jo Firestone, Demi Adejuyigbe and Jordan Klepper, while film screenings, screenprinting demos, hikes, yoga and family programming round out the weekend. Set against MASS MoCA’s world-class exhibitions, Solid Sound remains less about spectacle and more about shared experience.