Wilco and Billy Bragg Announce Appearance at Solid Sound Festival Performing Mermaid Avenue

Wilco’s music and arts festival Solid Sound returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, from June 26-28, 2026. Today, the festival announced Wilco and Billy Bragg will perform Mermaid Avenue Live, the first-ever full-length concert of music from the Mermaid Avenue songbook, to open the festival on Friday, June 26. Mermaid Avenue is the acclaimed collaborative project of Wilco and Bragg, in which they composed and recorded original music set to the unpublished lyrics of Woody Guthrie.

Jeff Tweedy said, “The world needs all the Woody Guthrie it can get. We’re thrilled that we get to bring these songs to life with Billy.” Bragg adds, “There’s an abiding love out there for the Mermaid Avenue albums, so I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with Wilco to bring Woody’s words to life once again.”

While Mermaid Avenue highlights like “California Stars,” “Hoodoo Voodoo,” “Way Over Yonder In The Minor Key,” “Airline To Heaven” and “Secret Of The Sea” have had steady inclusion in Wilco and Bragg’s respective live sets over the years, the artists were not able to tour together in support of the record or the follow up volumes (in 2000 and 2012), with the exception of a handful of shared appearances. This will change at Wilco’s Solid Sound this year when the band and Billy Bragg will finally join forces on stage.

Friday nights at Solid Sound have always offered attendees a taste of something unique and exclusive to the festival. Past years have featured Wilco karaoke with Wilco as the backing band, a 100% covers set, a 100% deep cuts set, or full album performances.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried