Bleachers Perform “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

Emily Lopez December 24th, 2025 - 3:19 PM

As people settle into the holiday, rock band Bleachers decided to join in on Christmas spirit, in their own way. On December 17’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, they celebrated the holiday season by performing one of their own Christmas songs during the show. According to Consequence, Bleachers gave an upbeat performance of “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call.”

The single was released in November 2024. This song depicts some more negative emotions some people might feel on Christmas, with lyrics like “You were mine, but you were awful every time.” For most, Christmas involves gathering with family and loved ones but for some, that is not always a positive experience. Bleacher’s frontman Jack Antonoff previously described “Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call” as a song written “for everyone who experiences the holidays as a time to clean out those who have done you wrong,” which is uncommon for most holiday music.

For those who missed it, the performance has also been uploaded to the official The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel. The video can also be found below. Overall, their unique performance was well received as it acknowledged a type of pain that is normally overlooked during the holidays.

This performance follows Bleachers’ performances at the at the Ally Coalition’s 2025 Talent Show, which took place earlier this month. Antonoff also recently worked on the soundtrack for Mother Mary. a film that will be releasing in the new year. Their holiday season has had a bit of a busy schedule, but fans thoroughly enjoyed both performances.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock