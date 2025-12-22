Marilyn Manson Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 1:55 PM

Today, singer Marilyn Manson has announced he will be going to extend his One Assassination Under God Tour with newly announced spring U.S, shows that features support from Australian death-pop duo VOWWS. The tour will be stopping in Highland, Las Vegas, Green Bay and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Following a monumental year of sold out shows around the world, Manson continues his relentless journey in support of his critically lauded 2024 album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, which features the standout tracks “Sacrilegious,” “Raise The Red Flag” and “As Sick As The Secrets Within”. The album is available everywhere via through Nuclear Blast Records.

One Assassination Under God Tour Dates

4/23 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater*

4/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World*

5/08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

5/10 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

5/12 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

5/13 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

5/15 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

5/16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple*

*without VOWWS

Photo Credit: Owen Ela