Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed Due To Claims Falling Outside Of Statute Of Limitations

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2025 - 7:03 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, a sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson by his former personal assistant, Ashley Walters, has been dismissed ahead of trial, Rolling Stone reports. In his ruling, Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran noted that Walters’ claims fell outside the statute of limitations.

“We have a situation where the complaint was not filed until about 10 years after the operative events. I’m not able to find that the delayed discovery rule is applicable,” Judge Cochran said in his remarks at today’s) hearing. “I don’t have the authority to rule that the delayed discovery doctrine would apply under the circumstances that exist in this case.”

Last year, Manson dropped the defamation lawsuit he brought against Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore in 2022. After a yearslong investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department into claims of alleged domestic violence and sexual assault against Manson, it was announced in January that the artist will not face criminal charges.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela