Marilyn Manson Cancels Gig in The UK After Protesters Claimed His Show Was Against The “City’s Values”

Leila DeJoui June 30th, 2025 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Singer, Marilyn Manson, has cancelled his show after protests and comments from a local politician, according to an article by Consequence. His show was for Oct. 29 in Brighton, England, and was supposed to kick off his fall UK tour. Apparently, Manson had received a letter from the Parliament member, Sian Berry, about the issue. The letter was also co-signed by various victim support groups and the University of Sussex student union. “Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organisations supporting them, will have serious concerns about this booking and its wider impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community,” said Berry in the letter. “The council has a responsibility to take action where there are risks of discrimination, harassment and victimisation.”

Unfortunately for Manson, his Brighton show is not the only one that is wanted to be cancelled. A campaign has been launched to also cancel his Oct. 31 show at the Bournemouth International Centre. “I don’t feel Marilyn Manson reflects the values we have in BCP and we’ve been doing a lot of work around things like the White Ribbon accreditation scheme which helps men and boys change negative, damaging behaviours,” said Millie Earl, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council leader. For a little while, Manson has stepped away from the industry due to some lawsuits and sexual assault accusations. Now, he has gone back to touring and releasing music. His new album, One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1, was released in November of last year.