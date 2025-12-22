Amyl And The Sniffers Release New Concert Film Live At Ally Pally 2025 On YouTube

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 1:09 PM

Today, Amyl and The Sniffers has announced the release of their brand new concert film, Live at Ally Pally 2025. Their “thundering” performance at London’s historic Alexandra Palace will go live on YouTube on Wednesday, December 17 at 1 a.m. EST. People can check out the live countdown HERE. The band’s biggest headline show to date, which The Standard described as “brilliant from start to end,” included raucous performances of their anthems “Jerkin”, “Tiny Bikini”, “Doing In Me Head” and other sonngs.

The film follows a monumental year for Amyl and The Sniffers, with feats like their first ever Grammy nomination for the boisterous “U Should Not Be Doing That” from 2024’s Cartoon Darkness, a freshly announced North American tour following a bout of massively successful worldwide performances and sweeping the top categories at this year’s ARIA awards.

Directed by the award winning John Angus Stewart, the live film captures Amyl and The Sniffers in all of their punk glory. From rollicking vocals and headbanging cadences to advocating for climate action, Stewart’s intimate perspective of the Ally Pally performance highlights the band’s “razor-sharp ruckus” (Kerrang!) both on and off the stage.

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock