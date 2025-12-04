Amyl And The Sniffers Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 12:49 PM

Amyl and The Sniffers will be bringing their “raw punk energy” back to North American soil this summer with a run of dates kicking off at Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre and including stops in several North American cities, including Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre and wrapping up at Minneapolis’s Surly Brewing Festival.

The tour adds to a maelstrom of activity from Amyl and The Sniffers, from snagging their first ever Grammy nomination for the incendiary, “U Should Not Be Doing That” from 2024’s Cartoon Darkness to a freshly announced European tour and beyond. Grab tickets HERE to experience what critics and audiences alike have declared: “a bonafide riot” (SAN ANTONIO CURRENT).

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates

6/4/26 – TORONTO, ON – RBC AMPHITHEATRE

6/5/26 – MONTREAL, QC – PLACE BELL

6/8/26 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – SKYLINE STAGE AT HIGHMARK MANN

6/9/26 – BOSTON, MA – MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

6/10/26 – WASHINGTON, DC – THE ANTHEM

6/12/26 – ST. LOUIS, MO – THE FACTORY

6/13/26 – MANCHESTER, TN – BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

6/14/26 – CHICAGO, IL – THE SALT SHED FAIRGROUNDS

6/16/26 – OMAHA, NE – THE ASTRO

6/17/26 – MORRISON, CO – RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

6/20/26 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SURLY BREWING FESTIVAL FIELD

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock