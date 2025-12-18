The Dillinger Escape Plan Invite Thoughtcrimes’ Rick Pepa Onstage For Performance Of “Milk Lizard”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

aAccording to metalinjection.net, during their December 14, set at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA, The Dillinger Escape Plan brought back the Greg Puciato-era track “Milk Lizard” alongside thoughtcrimes vocalist Rick Pepa behind the microphone. The performance was not a shocking choice considering thoughtcrimes and The Dillinger Escape Plan both share drummer Billy Rymer.

Although Pepa was hardly the only guest at these recent The Dillinger Escape Plan shows, the band also recruited ex-Every Time I Die vocalist Keith Buckley during their December 12, show at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA, making for essentially the reverse of Better Lovers. On the Californian shows, The Dillinger Escape Plan offered the following: “What a run. California, you brought so much fire this weekend that it felt like we were right back where it all started. Playing these first Dillinger Escape Plan tracks with Dimitri again has been the perfect mix of chaos, sweat, and history that still feels dangerous in the best possible way.

The band adds: “We owe so much to our friends who came out and supported, those who shared the stage, and our insane crew who keep this beast on the rails night after night. You’re the real MVPs, seriously, none of this works without you.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock