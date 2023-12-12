The Dillinger Escape Plan Announce Plans To Reunite With Dimitri Minakakis For Reunion Show In NYC

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2023 - 12:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, it has been announced that rock band The Dillinger Escape Plan will be announcing plans to reunite with Dimitri Minakakis for a reunion show in New York City. The newly announced shows will happen at the new venue Brooklyn Paramount on June 21, with Carbomb and Candy serving as the opening acts. People can get their tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Pre Sale password BROOKLYNVEGAN starting Wednesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. ET. The pre sale will end on Thursday, December 14 at 10 p.m. ET and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

This will be the first show by any lineup of The Dillinger Escape Plan since the band said goodbye with three final shows back in December of 2017, which featured a guest appearance by Minakakis. In the following statement Minakakis shares his thoughts about the upcoming show.

“It’s been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago. Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I’m looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago.”

Liam Wilson adds: “Amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves! These songs are still unfuckwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it’s gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!”

During the time since The Dillinger Escape Plan broke up, Ben Weinman joined Suicidal Tendencies, Billy Rymer formed thoughtcrimes, and Wilson formed Azusa. Longtime vocalist Greg Puciato has been busy performing with the band Better Lovers. The singer will not be a part of the upcoming reunion show.