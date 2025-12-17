Perry Farrell & Jane’s Addiction Members Share Statements Revealing They Have “Come Together One Last Time To Resolve Our Differences”

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 17th, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Jane’s Addiction have announced that Perry Farrell and his longtime bandmates have “come together one last time to resolve our differences” following the tumultuous events that erupted during their 2024 reunion tour. The statement from vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins comes after a year marked by public conflict, legal battles and the abrupt cancellation of the band’s highly anticipated tour. The group’s joint message acknowledges past mistakes and expresses gratitude to fans even as they prepare to move forward separately.

The band shared a detailed joint statement through social media outlining their decision to reconcile on this point so “the legacy of Jane’s Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together”, according to Blabbermouth. The statement clarifies that after the September 2024 concert in Boston where an onstage altercation between Farrell and Navarro took place, the other three members cancelled the remainder of the tour without notice to Farrell, later expressing concern over his mental health. The reconciliation statement expresses regret over inaccurate comments previously made about Farrell’s well-being and confirms that although they are parting ways, they want their collective contributions to stand as a lasting testament to the band’s career.

The Boston incident in September 2024 saw Farrell and Navarro engage in a physical scuffle during a performance at Leader Bank Pavilion, prompting the immediate end of the show and the subsequent cancellation of the tour dates. The fallout from that night extended beyond the stage as Navarro, Avery and Perkins filed a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million in damages, alleging emotional distress and contract breaches related to the tour’s collapse. Farrell responded with his own legal actions and statements defending his intentions and framing the dispute in terms of legacy and loyalty to their shared music.

In separate comments, Farrell issued a personal apology for his role in the Boston incident, acknowledging that he “didn’t handle myself the way I should have” and offering his reflections on how the events unfolded. While the band’s new joint statement signals an end to their internal conflict, it also makes clear that Jane’s Addiction will not continue as an active touring or recording unit. Each member plans to pursue individual creative and musical endeavors going forward, closing this chapter with mutual respect and appreciation for their collective history.

