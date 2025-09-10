Perry Farrell Will Make His First Public Appearance Since Jane’s Addiction’s On Stage Scuffle at Robby Krieger’s 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration

Home News Rhett Kaya September 10th, 2025 - 10:24 PM

Perry Farrell is set to make his first public appearance since Jane’s Addiction’s on-stage scuffle in September of 2024, where footage shows Farrell and bandmate Dave Navarro engaging in pushing and shoving on stage. The conflict resulted in multiple legal battles entangling all four original bandmates. While Navarro and bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins have since reconvened to make new music, Farrel has strayed from the public eye.

However, on October 30, Farrel is set to appear amongst a line-up of fellow musicians for “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The one-night-only event will honor 60 years of music, with a specific focus on The Doors’ 1970 album, “Morrison Hotel.” Originating in the 1960s, The Doors have become a staple in the rock world , having been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and just recently performing five sold-out shows at the Whisky Go Go in Los Angeles. “I feel so blessed that just about every day someone stops me and recognizes me and wants to talk about The Doors and to thank me for making the music that they love still today,” says Krieger. “I like to say that it’s a good problem to have.”

While more guests are still to be announced, the current line-up, in addition to Krieger and Farrel, includes Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex, Fantastic Negrito, Chris Goss of Masters of Reality, Kevin Martin of Candlebox, John Doe of X, Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge, Stephen Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Adam Kurry of Candlebox, and Orianthi.

Fans can purchase tickets to the celebration here .

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz