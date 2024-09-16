Jane’s Addiction Cancels Remainder of Tour After Onstage Fight and Perry Farrell’s “Mental Health Difficulties”

Home News Maleah Rowe September 16th, 2024 - 8:35 PM

After a fight onstage involving two members of the rock band Jane’s Addiction on September 13th, the group has decided to cancel the remainder of their tour.

The altercation involved guitarist Dave Navarro and lead singer Perry Farrell, starting when Farrell allegedly “shoved and punched Navarro while the band was performing ‘Ocean Size’ during the show at Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion,” as stated by Consequence. Issues with the sound prompted Farrell’s alleged attack during the tour. Ferrell was also allegedly seen consuming alcohol during the show.

Members of the band have brought to light that this isn’t Farrells first time having “behavior and…mental health difficulties”, as stated in an Instagram post made by Navarro, signed off by drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Eric Avery. Read their full statement below:

Since the altercation, Farrell has apologized to his bandmates in a statement made on his Instagram story. See his full statement below:

Perry Farrell has apologized for his “inexcusable behavior” and says he takes “full accountability” for punching Jane’s Addiction bandmate Dave Navarro on-stage during a concert on Friday night. The band has canceled the remainder of their tour → https://t.co/i4P3clj2lS pic.twitter.com/mCfSvgPHm1 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 16, 2024

Their tour was set to run until mid-October, but this alleged fight has cut it short. Previously purchased tickets are stated to be refunded as well.

