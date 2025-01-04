Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, & Stephen Perkins Of Jane’s Addiction Reportedly Making New Music Together Without Perry Farrell

Home News Cristian Garcia January 4th, 2025 - 2:01 PM

In a recent announcement, three-fourths of Jane’s Addiction has reportedly begun to make new music with the involvement of frontman Perry Farrell. After a Jane’s Addiction reunion tour ended early due to a scuffle between guitarist Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell, where Farrell blamed the situation on suspected medical issues many assumed the band would disband shortly after. An interview published three days before the doomed final show seemed to heighten rumors of a disbandment as bassist Eric Avery prophesied, “If there is a Jane’s Addiction there will be new music. But you never know if there’s going o be a band at all.”

Now there is renewed hope for the band as in new post on Instagram, Avery along with Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins are showcased brainstorming in the studio for new material. In the post a caption reads: “Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming. Looking forward to getting some Mr. Navarro on them. 2025!”

For fans Jane’s Addiction this news comes with a mix of uncertainty and cautious optimism, as previous posts from Farrell show him getting affairs settled on his end and new music being made by the rest of the band, fans we’ll have to wait and see what comes from this new development.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz