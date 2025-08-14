Everything Is Recorded Teams Up With Florence Welch, Sampha & More For New Single “Wear And Tear”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 11:49 AM

Continuing a prolific recent run as artist and producer, Richard Russell returns with brand new music from his collaborative artist project, Everything Is Recorded. New single “Wear and Tear” sees Russell reuniting with key collaborators from his recent Temporary and Solstice Equinox albums.

Sampha, Florence + The Machine, Jah Wobble, New York vocalist and songwriter Danielle Ponder and the celebrated London drummer Morgan Simpson, who both appear with Everything Is Recorded for the first time. The resulting track is a sublime piece of raw, broken soul that captures the fearless collaborative spirit Russell has fostered in his west London Copper House studio.

Solstice Equinox bookmarked a five-year chapter for Russell, following the release of Temporary in February 2025. The critically acclaimed third Everything Is Recorded album features an extraordinary lineup including Sampha, Florence Welch, Bill Callahan, Noah Cyrus, Maddy Prior, Berwyn, Kamasi Washington, Rickey Washington and many others from the Solstice Equinox sessions. Created over four years (2020–2024), Temporary built on the success of the Mercury Prize-nominated 2018 debut Everything Is Recorded.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela