Bad Suns Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Los Angeles based pop-rock band Bad Suns will be taking their critically acclaimed new record, Accelerator on the road for a headlining tour in 2026. Riding the momentum of their successful fall 2025 run, the U.S. dates kicking off in Colorado on March 27, before embarking on 24 epic nights across the U.S. For tickets and more information, click here.

Before their U.S. dates, Bad Suns will also be touring abroad in Europe and the UK, by giving international fans a chance to experience Accelerator live for the first time. Since its late-summer release, Accelerator has been lauded as the band’s best record since their debut with lead single, “Communicating” hitting number 19 on the alternative rock radio charts and number 24 on the Hot AC charts.

Back in 2012, Cristo Bowman, Gavin Bennett and Miles Morris formed Bad Suns as teenagers with a magnetic blend of indie rock and ‘80s synth sheen. Fueled by a sense of renewed energy and over 10 years of collective growth, the dreamy contemplative album is the culmination of Bad Suns pushing into a bright future with a new sense of purpose.

Bad Suns Tour Dates

3/27 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

3/28 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO

3/30 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO

3/31 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

4/2 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

4/3 – Elevation at the Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

4/4 – Hi-Fi Indianapolis – Indianapolis, IN

4/5 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

4/7 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT

4/8 – Toad’s Place – New Haven, CT

4/10 – The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

l4/11 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

4/12 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

4/14 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

4/15 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

4/17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

4/18 – House of Blues – Lake Buena Vista, FL

4/19 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

4/21 – George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR

4/22 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

4/24 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

4/25 – Brewster Street Ice House – Corpus Christi, TX

4/28 – El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

4/29 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi