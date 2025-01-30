Bad Suns Share New Single & Video “Communicating”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 6:00 PM

Today, seasoned pop-rock band Bad Suns are back with the feel-good single, “Communicating,” which is their first new music since 2023’s Infinite Joy. Sparked by an idyllic drive through Los Angeles, frontman Christo Bowman aimed to mimic the feeling of a “quintessential SoCal moment” that is sonically recreating that blissful feeling with whimsical synths, an intoxicating groove and funky rhythmic licks informed by the colorful sounds of Japanese City Pop.

“It had been a cold and rainy couple of weeks in February but that morning, the clouds parted and the sun emerged for a beautiful, sunny day in Los Angeles,” Bowman explains. “There were palm trees all around me and I just wanted to write a song that captured that essence.”

Written just after celebrating 12 years with his fiancé, Christo found himself reminiscing on those first dates and initial conversations that would provide the foundation of his relationship today. Exploring the unknowns and unspoken expectations that come with falling for someone new, the singer muses: “Lyrically, I was inspired to reflect and sift through my memories of our earliest times together, back when we couldn’t have possibly predicted what the future held in store for us.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi