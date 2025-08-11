Bad Suns Share Urgent New Single “Back To Zero”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 11th, 2025 - 8:31 PM

Bad Suns are back with “Back To Zero,” a high energy track from their new album Accelerator, out now on Epitaph Records. The California trio, Christo Bowman, Gavin Bennett and Miles Morris mix their pop rock style with bright electronic beats, giving the song an urgent and upbeat feel.

Bowman says the idea came from picturing a completely different life, one without the band and without his wife of 13 years. That thought made him stop and feel thankful for the path he’s on now. The lyrics encourage finding beauty even in difficult moments and holding onto the present while it’s here.

The song represents that feeling perfectly. “Back To Zero” moves with steady, pulsing rhythms and layers of synth. It’s emotional, but fun and something you could dance to while still thinking about the meaning.

The band worked with producer Eric Palmquist, who has been behind many of their biggest songs. This time, they pushed further into dance influenced territory, drawing on ‘90s house music while keeping the warmth that’s always been part of their sound. The result is fresh but still feels like Bad Suns.

With Accelerator now out in full, the group is gearing up for a fall tour starting September 18 in Phoenix and wrapping October 17 in Los Angeles. For fans, “Back To Zero” is just a glimpse.