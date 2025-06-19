Bad Suns Share Vivid New Single “Mystery Girl”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 3:16 PM

In an upbeat cascade of dreamy riffs and a lively rhythm section, Christo Bowman’s wistfully reflective lyrics signify a crossroads for the lead singer and guitarist. Through a diaristic stream of consciousness, he remembers his coming-of-age years while facing the inertia of fatherhood: “There’s this beautiful new chapter in my life unfolding, and there’s mixed emotions that come with it,” Bowman says. ““Mystery Girl” is a song about my teenage years, past relationships and experiences and being a young person who is ultimately just looking for love.”

Since 2012, Bowman (vocals/guitar,) Gavin Bennett (bass) and Miles Morris (drums) started making music together as teenagers and went viral almost immediately with their magnetic blend of indie-rock and ‘80s synth sheen. After four hit albums, the trio reached recording their exuberant 2023 EP, Infinite Joy, was a cleansing experience that served as fuel for Bad Suns and set them on a thrilling path forward into making Accelerator, which comprises 12 new tracks brimming with dance-pop hooks and poignant lessons learned.

As Bad Suns move into their latest era, one filled with exciting personal and professional milestones, they’ve never been more harmoniously aligned. “While making this album, I turned 30, I got married, I found out I was having a kid,” the frontman muses. “Going to the studio every day and being in the room with the guys, I had this sense that I’m going to look back and know that was probably one of the best times of my life.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi