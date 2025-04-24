Bad Suns Announce New Album Accelerator For August 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “Slow Karma”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2025 - 1:34 PM

Today, indie-pop mainstays Bad Suns has announced plans to release their new album, Accelerator, on August 8, trough Epitaph Records. More than a decade after their debut, on their joyous fifth album, the Los Angeles trio are taking stock of everything they have been through together as a band and pushing into a bright future with a renewed sense of purpose.

Also, Bad Suns has shared the hook-packed gem. “Slow Karma,” which doubles as frontman Christo Bowman’s mission statement for Accelerator. An intimate and cathartic track, the album opener finds Bowman at a personal and professional crossroads as he confronts old habits and makes a life-changing decision.

“I was at a point in my life where it was becoming abundantly clear to me that I needed to make some changes in order to progress and live the life that I really wanted,” Bowman says. “Getting sober is really hard, but then it quickly becomes the most rewarding thing in the world. ‘Slow Karma’ is about accepting that this is gonna be difficult. And I don’t know exactly what’s ahead, but I know this is the direction I’m supposed to be moving down. I can’t control the world around me, but I can control the way that I react to the events taking place and the way that I move through the world.”

Accelerator Tracklist

1. Slow Karma

2. Ready To Take Flight

3. Mystery Girl

4. Communicating

5. Why Am I Like This?

6. Madeline

7. Just Like Magic

8. Back To Zero

9. What’s Best For You

10. Postcard

11. Wait In The Car

12. Do The Twist Of Fate

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi