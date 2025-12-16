Amy Lee Confirms Evanescence Has An Album Coming in 2026

Home News Emily Lopez December 16th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Evanescence has been making music since the rock band formed in 1994. Their most recent album release was The Bitter Truth, which was released in 2021. This was their fifth studio album to be released. Even so, they’ve still kept a busy schedule. Since the album’s release, the band has still been releasing singles, as well as touring, their most recent tour being with Metallica in Australia just this year. As it would turn out, they will also be releasing their sixth album very soon.

According to Consequence, Evanescence’s lead singer Amy Lee revealed in an interview with KROQ’s Kevin Ryder that the band’s newest album will be released in Spring 2026, as it has already been in the works. Lee detailed the progress on the album, explaining, ” I have a few more lyrics to write, but it’s going very well, and I’m really excited about it.”

Evanescence has a tour scheduled for the later half of 2026, which should be after the album is released. Although not much else has been released about the album as far as a name or exact release date. The interview with Lee took place before the band’s last performance of the year, so there likely wasn’t much time to get into specifics. Even so, it would be safe to assume that songs from the new album will be making an appearance throughout the 2026 tour. As the album gets closer to being finished, presumably fans will get answers to the questions everyone’s asking, so for now all that’s left is to wait.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock