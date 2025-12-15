Rosalia Shares Energetic New Music Video For “La Perla”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 12:20 PM

According to Consequence.net, Rosalía has shared the music video for “La Perla,” which is a standout track from the artist recent album, LUX, featuring Mexican trio Yahritza y su Esencia. The video opens with Rosalía in full fencing mode and gripping an épée, while dressed head-to-toe in white. Later in the video, the singer struts down a sunlit street in sunglasses, takes a Lamborghini for a spin, and plays with two dogs while suited up in a padded handler outfit.

Also in the video, Rosalía laces up in a hockey uniform, gliding gracefully across an ice rink with all the gear and grit, even if she never actually hits the puck. Rosalía unveiled her new album LUX, in early November to critical acclaim. the artist initially supported the release with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed singing in 13 different languages on the album and performed a spectacular rendition of “La Perla.”

Earlier this month, Rosalía announced the sprawling LUX Tour 2026. The Spanish star’s world tour spans 57 dates across 17 countries, with the North American leg kicking off in June. Get tickets to see here.