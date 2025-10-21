Rosalia Announces New Album Lux For November 2025 Release

According Stereogum.com, Rosalía is back and earlier this week, Times Square billboards teased the announcement of the Catalan pop experimentalist’s next album and now she has confirmed the news in a TikTok livestream today: LUX, the follow-up to 2022’s smash Motomami, will arrive on November 7. LUX will feature guest appearances from Björk, Yves Tumor, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and more talented souls.
Last fall, Rosalía gave High Snobiety an update on her next album, by saying: “It’s been a process. I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.”
Lux Track List
1. Sexo, Violencia y Llantas
2. Reliquia
3. Divinize
4. Porcelana
5. Mio Cristo
6. Berghain
7. La Perla
8. Mundo Nuevo
9. De Madrugá
10. Dios Es Un Stalker
11. La Yugular
12. Focu ‘ranni
13. Sauvignon Blanc
14. Jeanne
15. Novia Robot
16. La Rumba Del Perdón
17. Memória
18. Magnolias