Rosalia Announces New Album Lux For November 2025 Release

Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2025 - 8:03 PM

According Stereogum.com, Rosalía is back and earlier this week, Times Square billboards teased the announcement of the Catalan pop experimentalist’s next album and now she has confirmed the news in a TikTok livestream today: LUX, the follow-up to 2022’s smash Motomami, will arrive on November 7. LUX will feature guest appearances from Björk, Yves Tumor, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and more talented souls.

Last fall, Rosalía gave High Snobiety an update on her next album, by saying: “It’s been a process. I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.”

Lux Track List

1. Sexo, Violencia y Llantas

2. Reliquia

3. Divinize

4. Porcelana

5. Mio Cristo

6. Berghain

7. La Perla

8. Mundo Nuevo

9. De Madrugá

10. Dios Es Un Stalker

11. La Yugular

12. Focu ‘ranni

13. Sauvignon Blanc

14. Jeanne

15. Novia Robot

16. La Rumba Del Perdón

17. Memória

18. Magnolias