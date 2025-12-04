Rosalia Announces Summer 2026 North American ‘Lux’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

Today, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and global visionary, ROSALÍA has announces her most extensive headlining tour to date. The LUX TOUR 2026 is a sweeping 42 show arena run across 17 countries in support of the artist’s critically acclaimed new album LUX, which is out now through Columbia Records. For tickets and more information, click here.

Produced by Live Nation, the LUX TOUR 2026 kicks off on March 16, in Lyon, France at LDLC Arena, with performances across France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico, before wrapping September 3, in San Juan at Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

The tour will bring to life ROSALÍA’s fourth full-length body of work, LUX, originally recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daníel Bjarnason. The album features several collaborators including Björk, Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, Yves Tumor and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana.

LUX also saw historic results in Spain, record-setting performances in France and the United Kingdom, multiple number one debuts across Europe and impressive momentum across Latin America, ROSALÍA’s new album reaffirms her position as one of the most influential and boundary-breaking artists in music today.

LUX TOUR 2026 Tour Dates

3-16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

3-18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

3-20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

3-22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

3-25 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

3-30 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

4-1 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

4-3 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

4-4 Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

4-8 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

4-9 Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

4-13 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

4-15 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

4-17 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

4-18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

4-22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

4-27 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

4-29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

5-1 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

5-5 – London, England – The O2

6-4 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

6-8 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

6-11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

6-13 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

6-16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6-20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

6-23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

6-27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

6-29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

7-3 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

7-6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

7-16 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

7-24 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

7-25 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

8-1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

8-2 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

8-10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Farmasi Arena

8-15 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG

8-19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey

8-24 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

8-26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes

9-3 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico