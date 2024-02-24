Author & Punisher Shares Industrial Cover Of Rosalia’s “Motomami”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 24th, 2024 - 12:29 PM

Photo Credits: Brett Padelford

Author & Punisher has shown great recognition and appreciation to the talent and impeccable work of Spanish singer, Rosalía. The American band has shared an industrial cover of Rosalía’s popular album, “Motomami”. Although the original sounds were from Rosalía, in their cover the band adds new depth into the music and incorporates their own elements and approaches to music.

Unlike the original, the cover has more intense sounds with harsher vocals and more instrumentation mimicking the industrial and metal styles they tend to play. The cover also includes different instrumentation that steers away from what one would expect to hear in Latin music, which is very popular in Rosalía’s work as well as other Spanish singers. Nevertheless, the instruments in the cover are significant because they add new elements to the song and personalize the music to that of the band’s preferred style. The press release shares the cover as well as a statement from Author & Punisher explaining why they chose to make the cover. Their answer evidently highlights their appreciation to Rosalia’s work as they state, “MOTOMAMI is a such a contagious album and the title track is heavy as hell. I was hearing this track and seeing Rosalía posters on an EU tour and it got into my head…I just had this feeling it could translate to something slow/heavy and industrial.”

Without a doubt, the band had a vision and they attended to their intuition and creative minds. The results were excellent as they displayed their passion for music as well as their ability to transform existing music into a more industrial version that suits them best.