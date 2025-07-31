Rosalía Responds to Criticism Over Her “Silence” on Palestine

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 31st, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Yesterday, July 30th, Spanish singer Rosalía responded to criticism over her silence on the ongoing genocide in Palestine. This response follows a public statement made by Spanish fashion designer Miguel Adrover, who called out Rosalía and other celebrities for their continued silence on the humanitarian crisis. Rosalía expressed sadness and regret towards the recent allegations accusing her of her not supporting Palestine.

In a recent Instagram post, Adrover posted an image with the following caption: “Doing “The Right Thing”….Silence is complicity, and even more so when you have a big loudspeaker where millions of people listen to you when you sing. That’s why you have the responsibility to use this power to denounce this genocide. Rosalia, this is nothing personal. I admire you for all your talent and for everything you’ve achieved. And I think you are much more than those artists who only dedicate themselves to show business and entertainment. Now we have to do “The Right Thing.” MOTOMAMI,” he continued “What would Rosalia’s fans do if they saw that she was being humiliated, deprived of food so that she would die of hunger and thirst, and that her house would have been bombed and her sister would have been dismembered, her family would have been murdered and would be wandering around the rubble among those killed by the Israeli IDF, and what would Rosalia’s fans do, would they do the right thing? I think so.” Adrover stated he would not work with anyone who didn’t publicly support Palestine.

In response, Rosalía went to social media to defend herself. Originally in Spanish, her statement is as follows:

“I have followed with great sadness what has been said these days. I accept that what I write here will be incomplete and imperfect, but it is my truth and is written with the best intentions.

The fact that I have not used my platform in a way that is inconsistent with the style or expectations of others does not mean at all that I do not condemn what is happening in Palestine. It is terrible to see day after day how innocent people are murdered and how those who should stop this fail to do so.

I don’t see how shaming each other is the best way to move forward in the fight for Palestinian freedom. I believe that the accusations should be directed upward (toward those who decide and have the power to act) and not downward (toward each other).

In a world like today’s, we all live in constant contradiction, myself first and foremost. And although I personally always try to do “the right thing,” I probably won’t always succeed, but in the process I try to learn and improve.

Unfortunately, this text is not and will not be sufficient in a context of extreme violence such as the one currently occurring. Therefore, I would like to conclude with profound respect and gratitude to the people who truly act as NGOs, activists, volunteers, health workers, cooperatives, associations, and journalists, dedicating their lives to helping this cause and many others.”

According to NME, Rosalía did share one post on Instagram in October, 2023 in support of Palestine.