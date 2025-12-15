Estate Of Wayne Static Reportedly Sends Filmmaker Matt Zane Cease & Desist Letter Over Static-X Documentary

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 6:39 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, filmmaker Matt Zane has claimed to have allegedly received a cease-and-desist letter from the estate and family of late Static-X frontman Wayne Static. Zane is currently working on an unauthorized documentary about Static and his late wife Tera Wray, which both the Static and Wray families have expressed vehement opposition toward the project. Despite the families’ wishes, Zane has carried on and even launched a crowdfunding campaign to make the documentary.

According to Blabbermouth, Zane said: “This won’t stop me. I’m ready and willing to take this as far as it goes. If it ends up in court, so be it. This movie will be made and released if it’s the last thing that I do.” Zane also noted that there are other Static-related documentaries out there and he is not sure why this specific one is an issue: “If you go to YouTube right now you’ll see multiple unauthorized documentaries about Wayne Static with hundreds of thousands of views. None of them were threatened with legal action. I’m the only one served with a cease-and-desist letter — and I haven’t even started production yet. Why am I being singled out?”

Zane originally announced his plans for a documentary in November 2025. Zane said he’d start filming in January 2026, and even had some of the project done when Static and Wray were still alive.