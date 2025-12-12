Alabama Shakes Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 12th, 2025 - 5:33 PM

Alabama Shakes, a famous rock band that has won Grammy awards, is excited to announce their North American tour for spring 2026. They’re known for mixing blues and rock in a special way and giving exciting shows that people of all ages love. Pitchfork recently talked about them as they get ready to visit many cities across the continent, sharing their lively music with fans eager to hear it live.

This tour is a big deal for the band and shows they’re one of the top rock bands today. Their exciting live performances have really helped them become popular. They haven’t shared all the cities they’ll visit yet, but fans are already very excited about it. The concerts will likely include some famous Alabama Shakes songs as well as possibly new ones, offering an unforgettable experience that amazes both their old fans and newcomers with strong and soulful music.

Alabama Shakes has a distinct sound, thanks to lead singer Brittany Howard’s strong voice. Their tour is sure to fill venues with this signature style and celebrate their musical growth over time. As the band gets ready for their tour, excitement is building. The spring 2026 tour is expected to be a big event in music. Keep an eye out for more news and ticket details soon.

04-16 Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

04-17 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

04-18 Charleston, SC – High Water Fest

04-22 Memphis, TN – Grind City Amphitheater

04-24 Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

04-25 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

04-26 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04-28 Tallahassee, FL – Adderley Amphitheater

04-29 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

04-30 Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

05-02 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05-24 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05-25 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06-13 Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

07-01 Leeds, England – Millennium Square

07-02 Wasing, England – On the Mount at Wasing

07-03 London, England – Alexandra Palace

07-05 Ghent, Belgium – Gent Jazz Festival

07-07 Lucca, Italy – Summer Festival

07-09 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

07-10 Bilbao, Spain – BBK Live

07-11 Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botanico

07-25 Eugene, OR – Autzen Stadium

09-19 Dover, DE – The Woodlands

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford