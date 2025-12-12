Alabama Shakes Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Alabama Shakes, a famous rock band that has won Grammy awards, is excited to announce their North American tour for spring 2026. They’re known for mixing blues and rock in a special way and giving exciting shows that people of all ages love. Pitchfork recently talked about them as they get ready to visit many cities across the continent, sharing their lively music with fans eager to hear it live.
This tour is a big deal for the band and shows they’re one of the top rock bands today. Their exciting live performances have really helped them become popular. They haven’t shared all the cities they’ll visit yet, but fans are already very excited about it. The concerts will likely include some famous Alabama Shakes songs as well as possibly new ones, offering an unforgettable experience that amazes both their old fans and newcomers with strong and soulful music.
Alabama Shakes has a distinct sound, thanks to lead singer Brittany Howard’s strong voice. Their tour is sure to fill venues with this signature style and celebrate their musical growth over time. As the band gets ready for their tour, excitement is building. The spring 2026 tour is expected to be a big event in music. Keep an eye out for more news and ticket details soon.
04-16 Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
04-17 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
04-18 Charleston, SC – High Water Fest
04-22 Memphis, TN – Grind City Amphitheater
04-24 Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
04-25 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
04-26 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04-28 Tallahassee, FL – Adderley Amphitheater
04-29 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
04-30 Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
05-02 New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05-24 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05-25 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06-13 Manchester, Tennessee – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
07-01 Leeds, England – Millennium Square
07-02 Wasing, England – On the Mount at Wasing
07-03 London, England – Alexandra Palace
07-05 Ghent, Belgium – Gent Jazz Festival
07-07 Lucca, Italy – Summer Festival
07-09 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
07-10 Bilbao, Spain – BBK Live
07-11 Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botanico
07-25 Eugene, OR – Autzen Stadium
09-19 Dover, DE – The Woodlands
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford