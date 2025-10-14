High Water Festival Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Alabama Shakes, My Morning Jacket, Maren Morris & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 1:05 PM

Today, South Carolina’s High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s picturesque Riverfront Park nestled along the banks of the scenic Cooper River on April 18-19, 2026. AT the event, people will get to see 20 acts across two stages with no overlapping shows. Alabama Shakes, My Morning Jacket, Maren Morris and other acts will be performing as well. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also performing will be Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Dive, Jesse Welles, Peach Pit, Watchhouse, Bruce Hornsby and The Noisemakers, Jensen McRae, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Arcy Drive, Chance Peña, Trousdale, Penny & Sparrow, The Runarounds, hey, nothing, Winyah, and Alice Phoebe Lou.

A celebration of music, food and Libations, High Water is a haven for foodies by showcasing the tastiest flavors around. In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can purchase festival and artist merch onsite.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford