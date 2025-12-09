OSEES Announce Summer & Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 1:58 PM

Today, OSEES has announced a 2026 U.S. and European headlining tours. The band will make the trek to the EU in July, with dates at Barcelona, ES’ Vida Festival, London, UK’s Earth and other venues. Following their trip across the pond, the band will hit the West Coast in August and September. Then, the East Coast in October and November. Their U.S. dates include a four night residency at San Francisco’s The Chapel, with more shows at Chicago, IL’s Thalia Hall, Austin, TX’s Hotel Vegas, Brooklyn, NY’s Warsaw and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Today’s announcement follows the release of the band’s new live album, LIVE AT THE BROAD MUSEUM, which is accompanied by a release of a full video of a live set from the album, which you can watch HERE. Alongside the LP, OSEES mastermind John Dwyer has shared his stop-motion animated short film, PILOT and also released the official soundtrack–the OST is available for purchase HERE.

OSEES Tour Dates

8/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

8/31 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/2 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/3 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

9/5 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

9/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/13 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10/15 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

10/17 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

10/18 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/21 – Providence, RI – Fete Ballroom

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/27 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10/29 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

10/31- Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas

11/1 – Austin, TX – Hotel Vegas