OSEES’ John Dwyer Shares Official Soundtrack For New Short Film Pilot

Juliet Paiz October 12th, 2025 - 3:17 AM

John Dwyer of OSEES has released the official soundtrack for his new short film Pilot, which arrives alongside the stop motion movie. Known for constantly exploring new ideas, Dwyer moves from making loud, fast records to creating something more cinematic. The Pilot soundtrack keeps his usual edge but trades heavy guitars for synths, rhythmic patterns and short bursts of sound that give the film its tone.

<a href="https://johndwyer.bandcamp.com/album/pilot-soundtrack">PILOT SOUNDTRACK by JOHN DWYER</a>

Directed and animated by Dwyer, Pilot tells its story through strange visuals and quick, detailed movements. The music and images work together to build a mood that feels both tense and calm at once. Nothing about it is predictable, and that makes it feel true to how Dwyer approaches all his projects.

The release comes after OSEES’ recent album Abomination Revealed At Last, which earned positive attention from Pitchfork, FLOOD and Brooklyn Vegan, as well as the live album Live at the Broad Museum. Together, these projects show that Dwyer is not slowing down or restricting himself. Pilot and its soundtrack add another layer to his long list of creative work, showing how his ideas can move easily from stage to screen without losing what makes them his own.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer