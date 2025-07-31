OSEES Share Electrifying New Single & Video “Abomination”

Home News Katie Poon July 31st, 2025 - 2:53 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

American rock band OSEES shared a new single on Wednesday titled “Abomination” for their upcoming LP ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST, due for Aug. 8. The song follows their previous single, “Fight Simulator”, released earlier this year.

“Abomination” is a blend of guitars, drums, and vocals that creates an explosive, high-energy sound. The song’s release was accompanied by a music video, which was posted on the same day. The music video features black-and-white footage of chaotic imagery reminiscent of war and its depiction throughout history. The music video shows war leadership and the soldiers, with images of the band flashing in between.

Vocalist and songwriter John Dwyer thanked John Valle for the help on the song and spoke of the track’s completion despite constraints.

“A love letter to Dr. Strangelove. A big fuck you to war mongers everywhere,” Dwyer wrote. “We were lucky enough to line up with John Valle who had a grip of old troma video prosthetics and a great idea. He smashed this one out of the park under time constraints and duress and still managed to get Lloyd fucking Kaufman to star in it.”

Dwyer continued to explain the song as a message toward war mongers and the band’s strong stance against war.

“The song speaks for itself, I think war for resources, war for religion, war based in fear, war based in greed. There is no righteous war. There is only war. It’s a story as old as time. Or at least as old as human weakness,” Dwyer stated.

The upcoming LP ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST has 12 tracks, each following a similar theme about the world suffering from genocide, environmental collapse, state-sanctioned violence, and more. OSEES will be touring this fall from early August to late December