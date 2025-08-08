OSEES Share Animated Video For New Single “Sneaker”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 8th, 2025 - 11:01 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

OSEES have released a gripping animated video for their latest single “Sneaker,” taken from their brand-new album Abomination Revealed At Last, out now via Deathgod. The video, which pairs the track’s relentless energy with chaotic and abstract visuals, reflects the band’s unflinching critique of the modern world. The animation serves as both a visual extension of the song’s fury and a thematic snapshot of the dystopian landscape the band explores throughout the album.

Accompanying the release, OSEES shared a statement. “It feels like it’s all lighting off. A lot of fodder in today’s world for an artist. Too easily humans forget their humanity. Forgiveness is a dead science. Empathy is viewed as a weakness by cretins. Easier to hate rather than love. Fear and greed have dug their bloody hands into everything. At least now we know who you are. We see you. We defy you. People are under duress. Recognize this abomination. Oppose the oppressor. FUCK the fascists and their enablers. Fuck the war mongers. Good luck out there. ACAB.”

“Sneaker” is the third single following “Fight Simulator” and “Abomination,” both of which were released ahead of Abomination Revealed At Last. The album, described by FLOOD Magazine as “one of the most punchy and vital albums” in the band’s enormous catalog, channels the chaos of genocide, surveillance and global collapse into 12 blistering tracks. Frontman John Dwyer described the LP as a reaction to the “mist of atrocities swirling around the planet right now.”

OSEES is also hitting the road through the end of 2025, with U.S. dates including Brooklyn’s Warsaw, LA’s Teragram Ballroom and San Francisco’s The Chapel.

Watch the “Sneaker” video now, and experience Abomination Revealed At Last in its full, furious glory.