Dethklok & Amon Amarth Announce Spring 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Swedish metal titans Amon Amarth join forces with Dethklok for THE AMONKLOK CONQUEST. The extensive co-headliner crosses North America Spring 2026 with special guests Castle Rat by bringing a night of pure theater and over the top heavy metal entertainment. The run will be the biggest raids of the year with the two titan sized bands co-billing for the first time ever.

Amon Amarth have honored the adventurous ethos of their Viking forebears by taking their music anywhere and everywhere and are regarded as one of metal’s most vital and imperious live acts. Now hot off the back of a busy year across the tumultuous high seas supporting Slayer in the U.K. and their U.S. takeover with Pantera, these upcoming dates see the voracious quintet bringing an all new theatrical stage production for an extended set. For tickets and more information, click here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Castle Rat said: “On the heels of the Vernal Equinox, our adjacent universes shall align as we bring .•.The Realm.•. of Castle Rat into battle alongside venerable vikings, Amon Amarth, and Metalocalypse metal-masters, Dethklok! Join us, as we seek to expand and defend .•.The Realm.•. from our arch nemesis: Death, Herself — The Rat Reaperess!”

THE AMONKLOK CONQUEST Tour Dates

4/15 -Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre ~

4/17 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port ~

4/18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall ~

4/20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ~

4/21 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre ~^

4/22 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory ~

4/24 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

4/25 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall ~

4/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ~

4/29 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall At Fenway ~

5/1 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

5/2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

5/5 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor ~

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ~

5/10 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle ~^

5/12 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena ~

5/13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre ~

5/14 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center ~

5/16 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live ~

5/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

5/19 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD ~

5/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – TheUnion Event Center ~

5/21 – Las Vegas, NV – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ~

~ guests Castle Rat.

^ Not a Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat