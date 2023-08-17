Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Featured On New Babymetal Single “METALI!!”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

According to revolvermag.com, Japanese band Babymetal have released their new song “METAL!!!”, which features a vein jolting guitar solo from Rage Against the Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello.

The track is the first piece of music that features Babymetal‘s new member Momometal, who joined the band earlier this year with Su-metal and Moametal, who have been fronting the band as a pair since the 2018 departure of Yuimetal.

Also “METAL!!!” is the first new song since Babymetal’s latest album The Other One, which dropped back in March before Momometal became a part of the band.

As a whole, “METAL!!!”is simply fantastic by how the head banging instrumentation shakes the air with face smacking sound while the vocal performances serenades the ear with beautiful sound. Also Morello‘s presence on the tune is great by how his guitar skills shakes the background with great power.

