Rock The Bells Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Busta Rhymes, Redman, Scarface & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Today, Rock The Bells, the pioneering Hip-Hop platform founded by LL COOL J, has officially announced the lineup for its 2025 festival. In partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, the festival will make its New Jersey debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28. This year’s theme iz Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool, which will set the tone for a standout celebration of musical legends, cultural trailblazers and the lasting impact of hip-hop.

The evening will carry the energy of a hip-hop homecoming where iconic voices across the genre come together to celebrate the sound, the style and the spirit of the culture. This year’s lineup spans generations and genres by bringing together hitmakers and cultural torchbearers, including Busta Rhymes, Redman, Eric B. & Rakim, Remy Ma, Too $hort, Scarface, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, Lil’ Mo and other acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Hosted by the first lady of rap, Roxanne Shante,and soundtracked by the legendary Kid Capri, the night promises to be a masterclass in Hip-Hop and artistry. Paying homage to one of the most influential labels in Black music history, the Uptown Records Celebration curated by DJ Eddie F will feature performances by Al B. Sure!, Donell Jones, Christopher Williams, Soul For Real, and others, delivering a set full of songs the culture knows and loves.