Public Enemy Shares Cinematic New Video “VidMash Black Sky”

According to urbanbridgez.com, Public Enemy has released “VIDMash BLACK SKY,” which is a cinematic medley featuring three tracks from the duo’s critically acclaimed album, Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025: “Siick,” “Confusion (Here Come The Drums)” and “Evil Ways.”Directed by longtime collaborator David “C-Doc” Snyder, the video mirrors Public Enemy‘s blend of revolutionary sound and unflinching social commentary, with Flavor Flav and Chuck D delivering a high-voltage performance alongside footage from the group’s 2025 festival and stadium world tour and raw scenes of people under siege by their own government.

“VIDMash BLACK SKY” extends Public Enemy’s legacy as one of music’s most politically charged and creative groups and comes on the heels of the CD and vinyl release of Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025. A fusion of classic Public Enemy sound and contemporary relevance, the album is also available in three exclusive vinyl variants: “Earth” (Barnes & Noble/Natural Black Swirl Opaque Mix vinyl), “Wind” (MVDShop.com/Light Gray Marble Opaque Mix vinyl, Exclusive Artist-Signed Edition) and “Fire” (Zia Records/Blood Orange Opaque Mix vinyl).

Photo Credit: April Siese