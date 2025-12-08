Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Good Charlotte

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte will join together next summer for a North American tour, which marks a rare moment that unites two massively influential bands with deep roots and friendship spanning decades. While both acts have helped define their respective corners of rock music, this upcoming run celebrates the shared history, mutual respect and musical connection that has woven the two together since their earliest days.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 16 city tour kicks off on July 25, in Ridgedale, MO, with additional stops in Shakopee, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas and other cities before wrapping on August 27, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ. For tickets and more information, click here. For those living in Canada, click here.

For Avenged Sevenfold, this run follows the release of their new song, “Magic”, streaming everywhere on December 6, 2025. A7X debuted the song in the recent season of Call of Duty BO7 last week and released the track fully independently, continuing the ambition of the band’s current work. People can listen to the new song, watch the 360 VR music video and enjoy the lyric video with handwritten lyrics from M. Shadows HERE. The band once again partnered with the incredible world renowned fine artist Wes Lang for the single artwork. “Magic” is the first new release since the critically acclaimed 2023 album, Life Is But A Dream…, which isa boundary-pushing project that further cemented the band’s reputation for reinvention, ambition, and incredible live performances.

Multi-platinum rock superstars Good Charlotte made a triumphant return in August with the release of Motel Du Cap, their first new album in seven years. Met with widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone marveled at “the unrelenting energy” of the record, while PAPER raved, “Good Charlotte has established that they’re here to stay as one of the most influential career acts of the 21st century.” The band brought songs from the album to life with a full slate of national television performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Good Morning America.

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte Tour Dates

7/25 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

7/27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

7/30 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/1 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/4 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

8/10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

8/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre