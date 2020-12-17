Good Charlotte Share First New Single In Over Two Years “Last December” Alongside New Music Video

Home News Ariel King December 17th, 2020 - 9:00 PM

Good Charlotte have released their first new music since their 2018 album, Generation Rx, with “Last December.” Along with the new single’s release, the band has shared the music video for “Last December.”

“2020 being the 20th anniversary of our self titled debut album, really made us feel like we wanted to release something for those fans who’ve gone on this journey with us,” Good Charlotte guitarist and vocalist, Benji Madden, said in a press statement. “The holidays can be a rough time of year. Thinking of the ones we’ve lost and longing for moments that have passed us by, is definitely a part of the joy and melancholy. This song for us speaks to both sides of those holiday feelings and we hope it brings some solace to anyone who needs it.”

The single incorporates humming guitar riffs as the track begins to build. The chorus comes crashing down as “Last December” focuses on themes of death. “Everything’s okay and then we die,” the chorus cries, Good Charlotte discussing how humanity has only one life with each person getting what they get.

Throughout the video, dark footage of abandoned buildings and roads at dusk are shown. While exploring a city, closed buildings due to COVID and free testing sites are displayed. Good Charlotte explores the world of the pandemic, signage asking to “spread kindness” and “love your neighbor” showing a unity within communities.

Good Charlotte first formed in 1996 by Joel and Benji Madden. They released their self-titeld debut in 2000, and released their followup album in 2002, titled The Young and the Hopeless. In 2004, the group released their third album, The Chronicles of Life and Death. The band released their most recent single via their own MDDN label.