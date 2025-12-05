Avenged Sevenfold Releases New Heavy Single “Magic” For Call of Duty Black Ops 7

Home News Ajala Fields December 5th, 2025 - 10:05 PM

Avenged Sevenfold has once again teamed up with the Call Of Duty franchise for a new single named “Magic”. It’s still all the weirdness of their most recent record Life Is But A Dream, but with a little extra heaviness for good measure, according to MetalInjection.

The video for Avenged Sevenfold’s new track takes place in the official Black Ops interrogation room alongside a VR 360° video created by Ryan McKinnon using Unreal Engine. The song is a part of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 1. Avenged Sevenfold has previously collaborated with the Call Of Duty franchise with their song, “Mad Hatter”, for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4. Listen to the newest collaboration below.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado