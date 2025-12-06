Yellowcard, New Found Glory & Plain White T’s Announce Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco December 6th, 2025 - 2:41 PM

Yellowcard performing during the Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Arizona and Third Eye Blind at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Photo Credit: Erin Kathleen

Yellowcard is hitting the road next year with a massive 24-city U.S. run and bringing longtime friends New Found Glory and Plain White T’s along for the ride. Dubbed The Up Up Down Down Tour, the spring outing is promoted by Live Nation and promises a full-force celebration of the bands’ two decades of shared history and their impact on the alt-rock and pop-punk worlds.

Kicking off May 6th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA, the tour will go through major venues including Florida, Chicago, Nashville, New York and Texas. The run will wrap up June 17th at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA. Fans can expect a career-spanning set from Yellowcard, from the era-defining “Ocean Avenue” to their recent single “Better Days,” which has found renewed popularity this year. There will also be powerhouse sets from New Found Glory and Plain White T’s.

Lead singer Ryan Key calls the tour a milestone moment saying, “The Up Up Down Down Tour arrives summer 2026 and celebrates more than 2 decades of friendship with New Found Glory and Plain White T’s. We already know this will be one of the most special tours we’ve ever been a part of.”

Tickets go on sale with artist presales starting Monday, December 8th at 10am local time, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General onsale opens Thursday, December 11th at 10am local time via Yellowcardband.com.

The Up Up Down Down Tour Dates:

05/06 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

05/08 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

05/13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

05/16 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed Outdoors

05/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

05/20 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD

05/21 – Sandy, UT – The Plaza at America First Field

05/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

05/24 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

05/25 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

05/27 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/28 – Stateline, NV – Tahoe Blue Center

05/30 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

05/31 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds

06/01 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

06/04 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

06/05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/06 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

06/08 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

06/09 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/11 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

06/12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

06/15 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center