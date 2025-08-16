Yellowcard Releases Nostalgic New Single “Bedroom Posters”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 16th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

Yellowcard performing during the Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Arizona and Third Eye Blind at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Photo Credit: Erin Kathleen

Alt rock band Yellowcard has released the fourth single off of their upcoming album Better Days. The new song is titled “Bedroom Posters” and it’s about anyone who has close memories tied to their hometown. About the meaning of the song, lead vocalist Ryan Key says, “Have you ever come back to visit your hometown and felt crushed by all the memories that led up to the day you left? Have you ever felt like settling down somewhere meant giving up your dream? If so ‘Bedroom Posters’ is for you.” Well, If that’s you or if you just want to hear a high-energy punky song, take a listen to “Bedroom Posters” below!



“Bedroom Posters” is a delightful mix of emo and punk rock. In the song, you can’t ignore the vocal runs. And, the slowed energy during the bridge and end of the song adds a great touch. The drums on the song, played by Travis Barker, are very in your face and do a great part in the overall vibe of the song. The song also comes with a lyric video that’s eye candy to look at!

In addition to playing drums, Key credits Barker for a lot of his creative breakthroughs while creating Better Days. He explains his studio sessions with Barker by saying, “I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again.” It seems like Barker had a great part in Yellowcard’s new life with their upcoming album.

Better Days will be here on October 10th. The album will feature Yellowcard’s recent singles “Better Days”, “Better Days”, “honestly I” and “Take What You Want”, in addition to “Bedroom Posters,” the newest release. Yellowcard will also be playing some shows with A Day to Remember, starting on September 5th and ending on November 22nd. This includes sets at Warped Tour and When We Were Young.