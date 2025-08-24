Louis Tomlinson Announces 2025 Away From Home Festival Lineup Featuring Pale Waves, Steve Aoki, Plain White Ts & More

Home News Skyy Rincon August 24th, 2025 - 2:42 PM

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has announced a U.S.-based version of his Away From Home music festival. The event is set to take place on October 4 and 5 in Cooperstown, New York at Brewery Ommegang.

The lineup consists of headliners Lauv, Steve Aoki and Tomlinson himself along with Plain White T’s, Daya, Circa Waves, Pale Waves, Dirty Blonde, Florence Road, Isaac Anderson, Michael Blackwell and guest DJ Abbie McCarthy. This marks the festival’s U.S. debut with the event having previously taken place in the UK in 2021, Spain in 2022, Italy in 2023 and Mexico in 2024. The festival itself has also expanded into a two-day affair.

Speaking on the new and improved 2025 edition of the festival, Tomlinson offered, “I’m so excited to be bringing Away From Home to the US, and for the first time, a two day festival! Really honored and grateful to have such a strong line-up over both days, got a few things up my sleeve too. Can’t wait to see you all there, it’s going to be special!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 28 at 10am Eastern Standard Time with a presale preceding it on August 26 at the same time. Hotel and onsite camping options will be made available as well.

Tomlinson’s most recent album, Faith In The Future, was released back in 2022 with his debut solo record Walls arriving in early 2020. Tomlinson teamed up with fellow headliner Steve Aoki back in 2017 for the collaborative song “Just Hold On.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado