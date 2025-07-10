Yellowcard Releases New Single “Take What You Want” With Music Video

Home News Trent Tournour July 10th, 2025 - 9:06 PM

Yellowcard performing during the Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Arizona and Third Eye Blind at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

The Pop-Punk revival remains in full swing. One of the most defining features of 2025’s cultural landscape has been the return of classic 2000s pop-emo and pop-punk bands to the mainstream. There has been a steadily rising tide of legacy acts dropping singles and albums to catch the wave of mid 2000s nostalgia which is currently reaching a fever pitch.

The latest band to try and find new success with an old fanbase is Yellowcard. Best known for 2003’s smash hit and undeniable banger ‘Ocean Avenue’, the band is back with a new single. ‘Take What You Want’ comes as the third single to their upcoming full-length Better Days which releases October 10th.

If anything can be said about this track it is that the band is leaning hard into their status as an unimpeachable piece of y2k nostalgia. The song is midtempo with radio-friendly, slightly distorted riffs, a clear and simple verse-chorus-verse structure (although frankly, for a song of this style the chorus could stand to be quite a bit more explosive) and of course, lyrics about a breakup in which no amount of time spent with the subject of the song could ever be enough because the narrator isn’t with them tonight. It’s heavily reminiscent of the themes found on ‘Ocean Avenue’ but it’s a formula which needs little adjustment because it works so damn well.

The video solidifies Yellowcard’s legacy act status even further, it seems entirely composed of tour footage from the late 2000s and early 2010s, we get to see the band in their prime partying and playing while criss-crossing from state to state. If this seems appealing, you yourself can get in on the fun as Yellowcard have a host of tour dates scheduled throughout North and South America through the rest of 2025.

Listen to the song here: