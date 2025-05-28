Yellowcard Announce New Album Better Days For October 2025 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Home News Hannah Brennan May 28th, 2025 - 7:11 PM

Yellowcard performing during the Summer Gods Tour 2024 with Arizona and Third Eye Blind at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, June 20th, 2024.

Giving rock fans around the world something to look forward to, Yellowstone just announced that they will be releasing their new album Better Days in October 2025. The album will be produced by Travis Barker, and the band has already released the title track “Better Days” along with another track from the album titled “honestly i.”

This album is highly anticipated among fans, and Yellowcard has already referred to Better Days as the best album of their career. The band also explained that they wanted to take their time with this album. They emphasized the importance of not rushing the release of it so it can be the best it possibly can. Ryan Key, the band’s lead vocalist, spoke about the importance of asking for help while creating Better Days.

“I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed,” says Key. “I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again.”

This is the first album, and song, that Barker has worked with the band to produce. Not only is Barker producing the album, but he plays the drums on every track on it.

Yellowcard is known for merging pop punk with the music of the violin. Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1997, Yellowcard has gone on to become one of the most influential bands in the 2000s alternative rock scene. Yellow card disbanded in 2017, but got back together in 2022 and did a global tour that same year. Upon the band’s return, they agreed to take a different creative approach to their music and its development.

Keys spoke about his hope for the current era for Yellowcard, and how the band and its members have been thriving this year.

“We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness,” Keys said. “This is the most fun we’ve had making a video in 20 years and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it.”

The album will be out October 10, 2025, but is available for pre-order now.

BETTER DAYS TRACK LIST

Better Days Take What You Want Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio) honestly i You Broke Me Too (feat. Avril Lavigne) City of Angels Bedroom Posters Skin Scraped Barely Alive Big Blue Eyes

Photo Credit: Erin Kathleen