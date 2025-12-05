Lily Allen Announces Spring 2026 North American ‘West End Girl’ Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor December 5th, 2025 - 3:48 PM

Singer-songwriter Lily Allen has announced upcoming tour dates for the Spring of 2026. The 9 shows set across the month of April follow the highly successful release of her fifth studio album, West End Girl. Called Lily Allen Performs West End Girl, as the name suggests the tour will be in support of this new album, seeing the singer perform West End Girl in full, each song in order of the album’s track list.

Beginning with a show in Chicago, Illinois on April 3rd, the tour will last until the 28th of the month ending with a performance in San Francisco, California. 8 of the performances will be in the United States, with the second show being in Canada, at Toronto’s Massey Hall. Ticket presale begins on Wednesday, December 10th at 10:00am local time and runs until the next day, ending at 10:00pm on the 11th of December. General sale will then begin on Friday, December 12th again at 10:00am local time. Tickets can be purchased at Allen’s website, where info can also be found on VIP packages.

West End Girl marked the first full album by Allen in nearly seven years. In the time before the release, the singer spoke up on her own mental health struggles as well as highlighting the pressures of attention from the press and criticizing the royalties Spotify provides artists. Since it’s release, West End Girl has gone on to receive major success including over 150 million streams.

Lily Allen Performs West End Girl North America 2026 Tour Dates

04/03/26 – The Auditorium – Chicago, IL

04/07/26 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

04/11/26 – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens – Boston, MA

04/14/26 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

04/17/26 – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark – Philadelphia, PA

04/19/26 – Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

04/21/26 – Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA

04/25/26 – Orpheum Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

04/28/26 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA