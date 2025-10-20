Lily Allen Announces New Album West End Girl For October 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 7:21 PM

Today, Lily Allen has announced her fifth studio album, West End Girl, will be released on October 24, through BMG. The record features 14 brand new songs that were written and recorded over an intense 10-day period in Los Angeles starting in Dec 2024 and later finished in London and New York.

All songs were written by the artist, mainly in collaboration with her musical director Blue May.

West End Girl sees Allen pivots the spotlight back on herself by using her move to New York as the basis for a narrative journey within 14 new songs, which are outstandingly candid and accomplished fusion of fact and fiction that is undoubtedly the most expansively empathetic work of her career. “I’m nervous”, the writer/singer reveals. “The record is vulnerable in a way that my music perhaps hasn’t been before – certainly not over the course of a whole album. I’ve tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now. At the same time, I’ve used shared experiences as the basis for songs which try to delve into why we humans behave as we do.”